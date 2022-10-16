Flashpoint: Taking a look at Thursday’s debate between Whitmer, Dixon

Discussing what you need to know about what is going to be on Nov. election ballot for MIchigan.

DETROIT – Polls are showing us that 10% of the electorate is still undecided and on Flashpoint, we are wondering if anything happened on Thursday’s debate that could help voters with their decision.

The same polls tell us that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a healthy lead which means that Tudor Dixon needed to do more than just hold her one. So did Whitmer do enough to convince voters on the fence that she is worth another term?

A poll last week showed inflation and the economy being the #1 issues replacing abortion for Michigan voters.

Also, there are two seats on the university boards for Michigan State University and Wayne State University on the November ballot. We discussed what those seats mean.

You can view the October 16, 2022 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.