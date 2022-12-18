Flashpoint: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about what her second term will look like for Michiganders

DETROIT – Christmas is exactly one week from today. Hannukah starts tomorrow - so if you’re celebrating, we hope it’s a beautiful and happy holiday season.

I don’t really want to rush past this wonderful time of the year, but, this morning we are going to look into the future.

It was quite a leap for futuristic thinking and dreaming last week when American scientists announced a breakthrough in nuclear fusion. More specifically, it’s called fusion ignition. It’s a kind of magic trick. It’s a reaction that produces more energy than you put into it. It’s the energy that powers our sun. And recently, scientists pulled off fusion ignition in a lab. Our current nuclear plants rely on nuclear fission - which leaves us with nuclear waste. That doesn’t happen with fusion - so the implications for our planet are enormous. Or -- is it time to pump the brakes on the enthusiasm since the announcement? We’ll talk about that a little later on Flashpoint.

Before that, we’ll talk about the more immediate future and that’s the one about to be sworn in Lansing. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer returns for a second term -- that was supposed to be a tall order in the midterms. But not only does she return to the capitol, but she also does so with a democratic majority in both halves of the legislature for the first time in 40 years. What’s on her nice list? What’s on her naughty list? We’ll ask her -- Whitmer is my guest today on Flashpoint.

You can view the December 18, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player below.