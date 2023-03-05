Flashpoint: Power outage frustrations, Debbie Dingell on the toxic train derailment soil

DETROIT – Hundreds of thousands of Metro Detroiters are frustrated with DTE Energy after losing power again this weekend.

Friday’s winter storm brought strong winds and heavy snow to Southeast Michigan, and by the time it moved out Saturday morning, more than 200,000 people were in the dark. Many of them had just gotten power restored after losing it the previous week.

Frustrations with DTE Energy and the power outages are at an all-time high, especially after the company offered just a $35 credit for customers who went five or more days without power. This episode of Flashpoint addresses those frustrations head-on.

Also, Debbie Dingell joins to talk about the train derailment in Ohio and why toxic waste was brought north to Michigan.