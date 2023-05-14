Flashpoint: AI’s impact on the average worker; Chatting with Michigan’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. European lawmakers have rushed to add language on general artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT as they put the finishing touches on the Western world's first AI rules. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

We’ve been focusing a lot on the future of work—in-person workplaces, the skills necessary in the future talent pool, and the innovations coming around mobility. Lately, there has been a lot of conversation, of course, about artificial intelligence. In about a week and a half, the Automate Conference will arrive in Detroit, and in a way, robotics and automation were one of our first introductions to the power of AI. With the rise of robots that are more and more capable, where does it leave the average worker? We’re going to talk about that a little later on.

This coming week, we’ve got a gathering of New Deal Democrats coming to Michigan. The last Michigan election has Democrats across the country salivating—they took over the majority in the Capitol and won the top three statewide posts. And the Michigan GOP is in such disarray that some frustrated Republicans like Dave Trott are now working to form a third political party. We’ll talk about that next week. But for Democrats, does this New Deal resemble anything FDR would recognize? What does it mean to be a New Deal Democrat? Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be here to talk about that.

And we are also going to talk with the Michigan Teacher of the Year. For the first time in more than a decade, it’s a Detroit teacher.

