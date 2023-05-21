Flashpoint: Population decline, election encroachment: Detroit’s challenges in 2024

DETROIT – In recent weeks, we’ve discussed the encroachment of a 2024 election that no one seems to want.

Polls show Americans would really rather not see Biden-Trump: The Sequel. And now, we have several efforts at work toward a third party. Now, this is nothing new, and every time a third-party effort builds, its proponents seem to think that it’s the perfect time for a party to supplant the Democrats or Republicans. On a couple of occasions in history, we’ve had what is known as realigning elections.

The last time it happened was in 1856 when the Republican Party put the Whigs out of business. But is there reason to believe we’re due for another such upheaval? We’re going to talk about that on Flashpoint.

Also, if you live or spend time in the city of Detroit, do you see a city that is growing or a city that is retracting? The Census Bureau says it’s the latter and that Detroit has lost thousands of citizens in the last year. Mayor Duggan says the Census is clueless, and you only need to look at postal service deliveries and rising home values and home starts to see evidence of growth. This is not merely an academic exercise — there’s a lot of money on the line.

---> Detroit mayor calls US Census Bureau ‘Clown Show’ after latest numbers say city lost 8k people

And Wayne County’s Conviction Integrity Unit is currently considering the case of one Mario Willis. Willis sits in prison having been found responsible for a fire that killed Detroit firefighter Walter Harris in 2008. But does the case against Willis add up?

Read: Detroit mother fights for son’s innocence in house fire where firefighter was killed

You can view the May 21, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player below.