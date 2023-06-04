Flashpoint: Takeaways of the Mackinac Policy Conference -- what you need to know

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – The annual get-together on Mackinac Island dials in on how to grow Michigan by keeping what we have and attracting what we don’t

On Flashpoint, we are discussing population growth within the Great Lakes State. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sits with us on the island to discuss the focus on increasing the amount of potential Michiganders.

Plus the innovation for entrepreneurs and what residents want to see. How those conversations happening on the island helped shape the Mackinac Policy Conference this year.

And even though we are a year in a half away from the presidential election, the topic has been on people’s minds this past week. We’re taking a look at what Liz Cheney has to say about the upcoming election.

