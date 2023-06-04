64º

Flashpoint: Takeaways of the Mackinac Policy Conference -- what you need to know

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Christy McDonald, Anchor/Reporter

Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel, where the Mackinac Policy Conference takes place. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – The annual get-together on Mackinac Island dials in on how to grow Michigan by keeping what we have and attracting what we don’t

On Flashpoint, we are discussing population growth within the Great Lakes State. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sits with us on the island to discuss the focus on increasing the amount of potential Michiganders.

Watch: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launches new effort to grow state’s population

Plus the innovation for entrepreneurs and what residents want to see. How those conversations happening on the island helped shape the Mackinac Policy Conference this year.

And even though we are a year in a half away from the presidential election, the topic has been on people’s minds this past week. We’re taking a look at what Liz Cheney has to say about the upcoming election.

---> Christy McDonald: Why you should care about the Mackinac Policy Conference

You can view the June 4, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player below.

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

Christy McDonald is an Emmy-Award winning TV anchor and journalist who has covered news in Detroit and Michigan for 25 years before joining WDIV in 2022.

