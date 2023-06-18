Flashpoint: How COVID losses are affecting students as school year wraps up

DETROIT – It was a historic week. We knew it was coming, but it didn’t make it any less stunning to watch a former U.S. president arraigned on federal charges over his handling of secret and classified documents after leaving office.

And yet, polls suggest that Donald Trump isn’t losing any support among his base supporters. Meanwhile, in Michigan, the state GOP was offering a plan that would combine the traditional primary with a caucus system that many believe would enhance the chances of Trump winning the state. It’s a complicated answer to a complicated conundrum.

But first, Detroit public schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti will discuss the anxiety over coming budget cuts as the school year comes to a close. We’re continuing to count the losses from the COVID pandemic. Among those are losses in learning, losses in the mental health of our young people, and losses in COVID money.

The loss of money is creating challenges in Detroit, a district that doesn’t need budget cuts. But that’s the reality for the state’s largest district.

