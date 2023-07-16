Flashpoint: UAW negotiations with Big 3 are underway; Checking in with Congressman John James

DETROIT – The negotiations between the UAW and the Big Three automakers are always consequential, always rather dramatic, but the new round getting underway feels like a step up in weight class.

A few weeks ago, new UAW president Shawn Fain was on Flashpoint sounding very much like a man wanting to set a new course for the union and the negotiations. Last week, he decided to skip the longheld tradition of the pre-talk handshake, saying he’ll shake hands when there’s a fair deal on the table.

Was this bluster and posturing or a real threat of serious economic upheaval in Michigan? The fact that we’re not sure means it’s right where the UAW wants it right now.

We’ll also check in with Michigan Republican Congressman John James. He has been in Congress for six months. From fighting for Selfridge to the news that the entire Michigan Republican Delegation is throwing its support behind a candidate swarmed by legal trouble.

