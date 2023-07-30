Flashpoint: Michigan 6 months after State of State address -- and more

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Whitmer plans to change his not-guilty plea, records show. Shawn Michael Fix, 40, of Belleville, is one of five men charged with providing material support for an act of terrorism in the plot to abduct the Democratic governor in 2020 at her northern Michigan vacation home. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

DETROIT – The next Summer Olympic games will be held in Paris, which has been the host for two previous Olympiads.

Let’s face it -- the last couple of games have been a challenge for a lot of Americans to embrace. The winter games two years ago were in Beijing, which just doesn’t capture the imagination as a Winter Olympics kind of place.

Two years before that, the last summer games were held in Tokyo -- and that was just as the pandemic was whirling its misery around the globe. It gave us strange, dystopic venues that seemed to answer the question “what is the sound of one hand clapping?” Well, can the Olympics bounce back in a city like Paris?

We’ll talk to NBC’s Mike Tirico, who made his way from Ann Arbor to Paris at the year mark.

Last week also marked six months since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address. How has she done in those six months on her list of priorities? You’ll find she’s checked a lot of the boxes, but your view has a lot to do with how you feel about the boxes themselves.

We’ll begin with the economy. The fed raised interest rates this past week and some are still wondering if we’re going to continue to flirt with a recession. If you’re a regular viewer, you’ve been privy to the thinking of U-M economist Justin Wolfers, who so far has been right on the money.

