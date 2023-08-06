Flashpoint: Michiganders sicker, die sooner than other Americans; 2020 election aftermath -- and more

DETROIT – Another indictment, another arraignment -- but no drag on Donald Trump’s poll numbers.

We’ll talk about the part Michigan plays in the ongoing 2020 election aftermath. Plus -- Michiganders are sicker and die sooner than other Americans ... Why?

“History-making” and “unprecedented.” We hear these words a lot when it comes to former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles ... and here we are again with a 3rd indictment.

This time, federal prosecutors charge him with conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the right to vote, saying he knew that he didn’t win the 2020 election but continued to stoke the conspiracy flames and tried to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power on January 6th.

Part of the case brings in Michigan. At the same time this week, three people were charged with tampering with voting machines post-2020 election.

Plus, looking to the future, Michigan is older and, according to a new study, sicker than many states. Why is this happening?

And big demands from the UAW, from a 46% percent wage increase to maybe fighting for a 32-hour work week. It sets up bigger questions about livable wages and how we want to work going forward.

