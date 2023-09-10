Flashpoint: UAW strike deadline nears, COVID surge latest, and how applying to colleges has changed

A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford demands that even the UAW's president has called audacious are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

DETROIT – All eyes are on Detroit as we count down to the UAW strike deadline and the start of the North American International Auto Show.

The deadline is getting closer. The UAW contract with Ford, GM, and Stellantis is up as of Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Negotiations are playing out as media from around the world will head into town for the North American International Auto Show. All counter offers are in and UAW president Shawn Fein has described them as “insulting.”

University of Michigan Dr. James Baker will be here to discuss the surge of COVID, flu and RSV -- and what we need to know about the latest mutations and vaccines.

This is also a stressful time of year when high school seniors are getting applications ready for college. Admissions have changed, first with the Supreme Court ruling that limits how colleges consider race as a factor -- and what about legacy considerations?

You can watch the Sept. 10, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.