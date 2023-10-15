Flashpoint: A talk with Sen. Gary Peters; UAW strike enters new phase

DETROIT – This edition of Flashpoint opens with a region that has been nothing but a flashpoint for seemingly ever.

How many times over the last few decades have we been horrified by scenes from that part of the world? It’s not easy to shock us when it comes to the hatred that Arabs and Israelis have honed to such a bloody edge. But this has been incomprehensible, both for what has happened, and in trying to determine what kind of ending this awful story can possible have.

We’ll talk with Michigan Senator Gary Peters, not only about a way forward, but about the intelligence failure that didn’t see this coming. Also, he’s the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. What should our concerns be here at home?

And, also this morning, what now is also the question we ask of the UAW strike. Friday, Shawn Fain unveiled the newest round of strike measures that came after Ford said they have reached the limit of what they can give.

