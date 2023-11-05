Flashpoint: Flint mayor discusses city’s reaction after water crisis results in no convictions

FLINT, MI - JANUARY 23: The City of Flint Water Plant is illuminated by moonlight on January 23, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. A federal state of emergency has been declared in Flint due to dangerous levels of contamination in the water supply. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Next year will mark the 10 year anniversary of the start of the Flint water crisis.

The city that has certainly had enough of being kicked around absorbed one more blow last week. What some of us had long suspected is now official -- the prosecution in the Flint water crisis is done.

Attorney General Dana Nessel ends seven years of work without any convictions. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will discuss the city’s reaction to the news.

We’ll also discuss what we know about the UAW contracts. With the ratification process moving along, it seems certain that UAW President Shawn Fain has established himself as one of the most consequential figures in the history of the UAW. With the smoke starting to clear, what is the final scorecard for the workers, for the automakers and for the industry?

We’ll also check in on our long-running obsession with Michigan’s failures when it comes to ethics and transparency. After lots and lots of campaign promises, can elected officials put a tougher microscope on themselves?

You can watch the Nov. 5, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player.