Flashpoint: Did this election tell us anything about the next big one?

DETROIT – Last week we had an election day that seemed to fly in the face of the way so many polls have been breaking. Republicans were left asking “What happened?” while Democrats celebrated victories they weren’t sure were coming.

Once again, the abortion issue had a lot to do with it. In Michigan, we may not feel a lot of kinship with Ohio, but Ohio just passed abortion rights on close to the same margin we saw here. The same can be said of Ohio’s approval of recreational marijuana.

So, here we are, almost exactly a year from the big 2024 election. Can we draw any conclusions off of Tuesday, or without a presidential race at the top of the ticket, is it not really transferable? We’ll talk about that.

We’ll also talk about a new entry in the race for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. Peter Meijer gets no love from the state party, and that was the kiss of death for candidates the last time around. Can he find a way to push through the far right of his party?

One member of the Michigan Congressional delegation had a tough week. Only 25 times in American history has a member of Congress been censured. Until last week, when Rashida Tlaib became the 26th.

Was the only Palestinian American member of Congress simply voicing free speech, or did her comments about Israel go too far? We’ll talk about that too.

You can watch the Nov. 12, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player.