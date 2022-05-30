87º

What’s the best food truck in Metro Detroit?

Tell us your favorite, and we may feature them on Tasty Tuesday!

For those of us in the Motor City, if there’s one thing better than a great vehicle, it’s a vehicle that brings us great food.

Food trucks date back hundreds of years in the U.S., but they have truly evolved to offer unique and creative on-the-go dishes. And with the diverse range of people and cultures we get to enjoy in Southeast Michigan, the meal choices are endless.

We want to hear from you: In your opinion, what is the best food truck in Metro Detroit? Let us know below!

