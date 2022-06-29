Taco Bell testing Big Cheez-It Tostada, Crunchwrap Supreme menu additions

Taco Bell is rolling out a test run of two almost unbelievable additions to its menu and it includes a giant Cheez-It.

Taco Bell announced a new partnership with Cheez-It, which includes a Big Cheez-It Tostada, and a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, and yes, it is exactly what you’re thinking.

The tostada features a Cheez-It square but is now 16 times the original size, topped with layers upon layers of Taco Bell flavors -- seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese. It’s only available at one store in California right now, as a test run.

Additinally, the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme includes seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is swapped for the oversized Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that’s grilled to go.

Big Cheez-It Tostada (WDIV)

“This partnership is a true testament to Cheez-It’s continued success and commitment to innovation,” said Stefanie Miller, President, Away From Home, Kellogg Company. “We’re excited to incorporate Cheez-It—made with 100% real cheese—into Taco Bell favorites and deliver customers a bold, cheesy twist on the iconic chain’s go-to menu staples.”

The Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme are both currently testing at one Taco Bell location (2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606) for two weeks or while supplies last.