Where to celebrate National Red Wine Day in Detroit

John Burkta is shown Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2005, in his Cherry Creek Cellars winery in Parma Township, Mich. Legislation approved by the state House would ban vintners from shipping wine straight to restaurants or retailers, as they have done for 35 years. "If that legislation passes the way it is, we're going to be out of business," he says.

DETROIT – August 28 is National Red Wine day.

Michigan plays an important role in the wine community, as the state has unique glacial soils that can support vineyards. According to Michigan.org, there are more than 140 wineries across the Mitten.

Both red and white grapes are grown at vineyards in Michigan. While the majority of wineries are in Northern Michigan, Detroit has its fair share of tasting rooms.

Here are a few places to check out in the D as you celebrate National Red Wine Day:

Click here to tell us what winery in Michigan is your favorite. 🍷