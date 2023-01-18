Detroit’s largest brewery releases new IPA using artificial intelligence

DETROIT – Detroit’s largest brewery has released a new IPA using artificial intelligence.

Atwater Brewery has used AI technology to create a craft beer recipe. The AI whipped up an IPA with a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops resulting in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.

“I can’t wait for everyone to try one of the first Artificial Intelligence designed beers. AI technology has the potential to impact and revolutionize many industries, including the brewing industry, in the future,” said Quality Manager Joe Platt in a press release. “We asked an AI to create an IPA recipe for us, and it was able to create a recipe to the scale of our brew system and created an AI-designed-human-brewed IPA. I’m excited for Atwater to be at the forefront of innovative brewing. We have more ideas and new beers coming in the very near future.”

On Jan. 19, the brewery’s riverfront location will celebrate the exclusive beer by charging $2.001 per pint. The price point is a homage to HAL 9000′s Odyssey. The IPA is 6.55% and will be sold exclusively on tap.

“As far as we know, this is the first beer of its kind in Michigan. We are fortunate to have a team of innovators,” stated Atwater President Katy McBrady.

You can find the IPA at the Atwater Detroit location, Grosse Pointe Park locations and the Grand Rapids location.