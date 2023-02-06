Here’s how you can win year supply of Cosmik Fries at Royal Oak HopCat grand opening

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Love Cosmik Fries from HopCat? Well, if you don’t have any plans this Saturday and want a free year supply of the side dish, make sure to check out the restaurant’s Royal Oak grand opening.

The restaurant chain announced on Facebook that the first 100 guests who show up to the grand opening of Royal Oak’s HopCat on Saturday will receive free Cosmik Fries for a whole year.

The grand opening will start at 10 a.m., and the restaurant’s newest location is on South Main Street near The Morrie and Bar Louie. There is a soft opening for the new site on Feb. 6.

HopCat closed in Royal Oak in 2020 with plans of reopening a location elsewhere. According to a previous report, there was a situation with the chain restaurant and its previous landlord, which resulted in the closing of it’s Oakland County location.

Below are the hours for the new Royal Oak location:

Monday -- 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Tuesday -- 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Wednesday -- 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Thursday -- 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday -- 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday -- 10 a.m. - 12 a.m.

The Michigan chain restaurant opened its first location in Grand Rapids in 2008. Since then, HopCat has opened up nine more locations across Michigan.

