Bell’s Brewery Oberon Day to take place on Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Oberon Day will take place on March 20, 2023.

The Michigan brewery is inviting craft beer lovers to “welcome back the sunshine” with the seasonal return of the wheat ale.

The craft ale will be available on tap at many bars and restaurants across the state. An updated list will be out closer to March 20 of Metro Detroit Oberon parties that will take place.

Bell’s Brewery’s Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo will be hosting a party this year on the release date with a camping theme. The party is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and free to the public. There will be many different options of Oberon on draft at the Oberon Day party.

Below is the list of what Bell’s Brewery will be serving up 🍺:

Oberon

Pineapple Jalapeno Oberon

Peach Oberon (also released in General Store on 3/23}

Blood Orange Oberon (also released in General Store on 3/29)

Creamsicle Oberon

Watermelon Basil Oberon

Chipotle Lime Oberon

Fruit Punch Oberon

Raspberry Hibiscus Oberon

Those that attend Camp Oberon are required to be at least 21 years old. The party will have games, live music and “Oberon-themed food.”

Oberon Day (Bell's Brewery)

According to Discover Kalamazoo, there will be an Oberon Day Bar Crawl on Monday from 3-11 p.m. There is no registration required.

Below is the schedule for the bar crawl:

3 pm at Hopcat

4 pm at Old Dog Tavern

5 pm at Louie’s Trophy House

6 pm at Shakespeare’s Pub

7 pm at HighDive Kitchen + Bar

8 pm at LFG Gaming Bar

9 pm at Old Burdick’s

10 pm at Green Top Tavern

Click here to stay up to date with Bell’s Oberon Day.

More brew news 🍻