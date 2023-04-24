Mercury is in retrograde, so Wendy’s is offering free food to make you feel better

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of a Wendy's restaurant on September 15, 2022 in Farmingdale, New York, United States. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Feeling a little off as of April 21? Well, you might be able to blame it on the fact that Mercury has entered retrograde.

Don’t fret too much, though. One company has taken it upon itself to help ease the blow of the astrological phenomenon.

Fast food chain Wendy’s announced last week that it would be introducing some new “Mercury Menu” deals while Mercury is in retrograde from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, May 14, to help customers get through it a bit easier.

“That’s right, fans can rest assured that while it may feel like their lives are in the microwave thanks to Mercury ... their Wendy’s food never is,” the company said in their announcement.

The deals are available when ordering on the Wendy’s mobile app.

For the first weekend of Mercury retrograde, Wendy’s offered a buy one, get one $1 premium sandwich with purchase. This deal was offered between Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 23.

Next up is a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase. This deal will go on from Monday, April 24, to Sunday, April 30.

Between May 1-7, you can get yourself a free 6 piece Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nugget with a purchase.

Finally, Wendy’s is offering a free, any size Hot & Crispy Fry with a purchase from May 8-May 14.

TODAY reports that Mercury rules communication, travel, news, information, gossip, and technology. So when the planet enters retrograde, we can expect meltdowns, false gossip, miscommunications, technology fails, issues in travel, and delays in hearing pertinent information.

Mercury will enter retrograde next on Aug. 23.