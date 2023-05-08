Woodbridge coffee shop announces closure after slinging drinks, fixing bikes for 5 years

DETROIT – A coffee shop in Woodbridge has announced it will be closing this month.

Bikes & Coffee, off of Putnam Street, announced on Instagram that May 14 will be the shop’s last day.

In the Instagram post, the shop addresses the pandemic, rising rent, and the cost of other things has put them in a tight spot.

Below is a statement from the coffee shop’s Instagram page:

“Hey y’all We hate to say it. With a heavy heart and an open mind we have to close this chapter and move on. We will miss you Putnam st. Our last day open as a cafe. Sunday May 14th. It’s been an incredible 5 years. Each and everyone one of you have made this a VERY special place. 15+ art shows, live music, food pop ups, a first look on a wedding day, a 60th birthday party, the best shop cat, the biggest shop doggo. A hand full of tattoos! And quite literally thousands of bicycles. This space turned into more than we could have ever hoped for. And that’s all because of YOU. Stay tuned. We aren’t done! The pandemic, rising rent, and the cost of everything else isn’t the death of us but it does put us in a tight spot, one we can’t afford right now.” Bikes & Coffee -- May 8, 2023

