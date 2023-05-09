66º

🍹 Patio season is approaching: Here are WDIV’S top Detroit patios

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – With recent temperatures, it makes sense why many Metro Detroiters are getting excited for patio season.

So many of us have been cooped up during the colder season and are ready to spend more time outdoors and enjoy summertime in the Motor City.

The Detroit dining scene is constantly evolving. Below are a few classics and new spots that feature some of our favorite patios in the city.

List of some of our favorite patios in Detroit

  • Batch Brewing Company -- Corktown
  • Bronx Bar -- Midtown
  • Cobb’s Bar -- Midtown
  • Collect Bar -- Eastern Market
  • Detroit Institute of Bagels -- Core City
  • Detroit Shipping Company -- Midtown
  • 8 Degrees Plato -- Midtown
  • El Barzon Restaurante -- SouthWest
  • Kiesling -- New Center
  • Mercury Burger and Bar -- Corktown
  • Motor City Brewing -- Midtown
  • Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop -- Corktown
  • Old Miami -- Midtown
  • Olin -- Downtown
  • Ottava Via -- Corktown
  • The Congregation -- Boston Edison
  • The High Dive -- Hamtramck
  • The Monarch Club -- Downtown
  • Queens Bar -- Downtown
  • Red Dunn Kitchen -- Corktown
  • Season’s Market -- Midtown
  • Woodbridge Pub -- Woodbridge
  • Z’s Villa -- New Center

