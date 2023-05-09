🍹 Patio season is approaching: Here are WDIV’S top Detroit patios

DETROIT – With recent temperatures, it makes sense why many Metro Detroiters are getting excited for patio season.

So many of us have been cooped up during the colder season and are ready to spend more time outdoors and enjoy summertime in the Motor City.

The Detroit dining scene is constantly evolving. Below are a few classics and new spots that feature some of our favorite patios in the city.

List of some of our favorite patios in Detroit

Batch Brewing Company -- Corktown

Bronx Bar -- Midtown

Cobb’s Bar -- Midtown

Collect Bar -- Eastern Market

Detroit Institute of Bagels -- Core City

Detroit Shipping Company -- Midtown

8 Degrees Plato -- Midtown

El Barzon Restaurante -- SouthWest

Kiesling -- New Center

Mercury Burger and Bar -- Corktown

Motor City Brewing -- Midtown

Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop -- Corktown

Old Miami -- Midtown

Olin -- Downtown

Ottava Via -- Corktown

The Congregation -- Boston Edison

The High Dive -- Hamtramck

The Monarch Club -- Downtown

Queens Bar -- Downtown

Red Dunn Kitchen -- Corktown

Season’s Market -- Midtown

Woodbridge Pub -- Woodbridge

Z’s Villa -- New Center

