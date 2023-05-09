Detroit’s summertime beach bar returns to Campus Martius this month

DETROIT – The beachiest spot you’ll find in Downtown Detroit this summer is actually at Campus Martius Park.

BrisaBar, the venue that features outdoor seating under umbrellas and atop sand in the heart of Downtown Detroit, will soon reopen for the summer season. Starting May 18, the beach-themed bar will serve a variety of tropical cocktails and food options through September, “weather permitting,” officials said.

BrisaBar will be open every day of the week, and will host live DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, and during Sunday brunch. The business will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

The group behind the beachy bar is also responsible for running the Cadillac Lodge in Cadillac Square during the holiday season, and just recently announced two new Asian-fusion dining and drinking spots coming to Detroit: Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar.

