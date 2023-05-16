New Center bar set to reopen just in time for Detroit’s Movement Electronic Music Festival

DETROIT – A beloved New Center bar is reopening its doors after being on hiatus throughout the pandemic.

Northern Lights Lounge announced Monday on Facebook that its doors will reopen on May 26, just in time for the Movement Detroit weekend.

The bar has been closed for three years, and the Detroit business shared on Facebook that “We are SO ready to hang out again with all our friends and neighbors.”

To kick off Northern Lights Lounge’s reopening, there will be DJs spinning in celebration.

On May 26, a free event at the Lounge will highlight about 16 different artists from across the nation. Click here to learn more about the event.

The following day, the New Center bar will host an “Underground Bazaar.” The event will include merch as well as music from international DJs. You can learn more about the event here.

Along with the reopening, the Detroit business announced on Instagram that every Tuesday night Dennis Coffey will perform at Northern Lights Lounge.

With a chill atmosphere inside the Lounge, Northern Lights Lounge also has patio seating. The bar is known for having several live bands or DJs throughout the week and offering a somewhat retro dive bar vibe.

You can see the announcement of the reopening below: