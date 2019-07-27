Nothing has changed at this popular Detroit ham sandwich shop since it first opened in 1974

DETROIT - Mike Muftari has been serving up ham sandwiches for decades along Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

Drive west through Detroit's Corktown and you will come across the popular sandwich shop.

Muftari opened Mike’s Famous Ham Place in 1974. He hasn't changed a thing about the business since then.

There is a counter with a few stools, and an old cash register. The business only accepts cash. It will always be that way.

You are more than likely to find Muftari behind the counter slicing the delicious ham that he brings in locally and bakes on location in the tiny building.

“If it is not broken, don’t fix it,” Muftari said while making another supreme sandwich. The sandwiches are topped with bread, mustard, pickles and cheese. He will even add an egg if requested.

Nothing more, though, because it is all about the ham.

A family stopped by Muftari's the minute he opened Saturday morning. They were from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and grew up coming to Mike’s Famous Ham Place.

“It hasn’t changed. It’s exactly how it was when my father took us here as kids. The ham is incredible. Absolutely incredible. We come every time we visit," a member of the family told Local 4.

Mike’s Famous Ham Place is located at 3700 Michigan Avenue in Detroit.





