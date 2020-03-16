Resident at West Bloomfield senior center tests positive for coronavirus

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A resident at a senior living community in West Bloomfield has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for the facility said.

The confirmed case was found in a resident of the All Seasons of West Bloomfield community, officials said. That person is currently receiving care off site.

“The health and happiness of our valued residents and associates is of utmost importance to us,” the facility said in a statement. “In recent weeks, we have taken proactive measures within our senior living communities inclusive of daily health and temperature assessments for all team members, closure of our independent living communities to all non-essential visitors, the addition of complimentary delivery services that allow residents to stay within their individual homes should they choose and more.”

Workers at the facility are working with health officials to determine their next steps, a company spokesperson said.

You can listen to Rod Meloni’s report below.

Coronavirus prompts closures

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order to close all bars and restaurants dine-in in the state to as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

“This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” Whitmer said. “Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives. By practicing social distancing and taking aggressive action now, the state is working to mitigate the spread of coronavirus so we reduce the risk that our health care system becomes overwhelmed. This is about saving lives. Michiganders are tough and we are going to get through this, but it will require everyone doing their part. That means making smart choices and not putting yourself or others at risk by going out in public unless it is absolutely necessary.”

How COVID-19 spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.

Read more about coronavirus here.