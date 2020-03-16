Michigan orders gyms, cafes, theaters to close; limits bars, restaurants to carry out, delivery amid coronavirus

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order to close all bars and restaurants dine-in in the state to as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

Here’s the info from the Executive Order:

Under Executive Order 2020-9, effective Monday, March 16 at 3:00 p.m., the following places of public accommodation will be closed; restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos.

This order does not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Places of public accommodation are encouraged to do so and use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing. Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.

These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Order restrictions will remain in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 pm.

“This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” said Governor Whitmer. “Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives. By practicing social distancing and taking aggressive action now, the state is working to mitigate the spread of coronavirus so we reduce the risk that our health care system becomes overwhelmed. This is about saving lives. Michiganders are tough and we are going to get through this, but it will require everyone doing their part. That means making smart choices and not putting yourself or others at risk by going out in public unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“We need to move quickly to slow the spread of the virus and protect public health,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “I realize these actions will present temporary changes to the way we live, but they are critical to help ensure our health care system is prepared to treat those who need the most urgent medical care.”

“This crisis will require business and labor working together to ensure that we are putting the best interests of Michiganders first in order to protect public health,” said Jeff Donofrio, Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “We understand that these decisions will impact the way we do business, but the decisions we make now will allow us to get our economy back on track sooner rather than later. We are putting measures in place to help protect the employers, employees, and individuals that will be impacted.”

To view executive order 2020-9: EO 2020-9.pdf

The order comes after Michigan banned gatherings of 250 or more on Friday, but some bars and restaurants failed to comply with the order. Many bars were still crowded through the weekend. On Sunday, the CDC recommended that Americans avoid groups of 50 people or more.

In Michigan, more than 50 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, while cases topped 3,000 in the U.S. as of Sunday.

Ohio and Illinois have announced similar measures to try and mitigate the outbreak. Other states are expected to follow.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement in support of Whitmer’s executive order:

“My thoughts today are with the workers and businesses in our food and hospitality industries. It is heartbreaking that an industry built on service to others must be shut down to help protect and keep safe the families they call their customers and friends. In an effort to help them through this difficult and unexpected shutdown, I am asking our partners in the state and federal legislature to look for ways to help alleviate the financial impact of this shutdown. The governor’s order was necessary and appropriate in light of the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves and we will be working with our state, county and local law enforcement partners to enforce the order. I am proud of the tens of thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers who recognize the gravity of this situation and are responding quickly and without hesitation. We owe them our gratitude and support.”

Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow released this statement:

“We stand with the governor in her decision to limit restaurant operation to carry-out, drive-thru and delivery during these extraordinary times. It is incumbent upon all Michiganders to remain united to prevent a catastrophic overrun of our limited healthcare resources. We recognize the Governor’s decision is for the health and well-being of all Michigan citizens, however, the restaurant and lodging industries will be decimated in the coming weeks, severely impacting the 600,000 people they employ. To that end, we call on the governor to immediately submit the necessary paperwork to qualify Michigan for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and to work quickly to infuse more liquidity for small businesses struggling to make payroll and keep their doors open. We remain committed to working collaboratively with the governor and other elected leaders to safely navigate the immediate threat from COVID-19 and look forward to collectively working to rebuild Michigan’s hospitality industry.

Michigan’s hospitality industry dedicates itself year-round to create memorable experiences for you, your family, and friends. Now, our hospitality industry is going to need extra support from the community as it navigates the coming weeks and months. You can help by purchasing gift cards from your favorite restaurant and utilizing take-out and delivery services.”

