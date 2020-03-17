Second resident at West Bloomfield senior center tests positive for coronavirus

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A second resident of the All Seasons of West Bloomfield senior living facility has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

On Monday, officials at the facility announced an elderly man tested positive for the virus and had been taken off site for treatment.

Late Tuesday morning, experts confirmed a second positive case. That person is also receiving treatment off site, according to the Oakland County Health Department.

The first man tested positive Sunday night, officials said. The news came as Oakland County health officials reveal the cases it reported in the last 24 hours are local. None of the patients traveled internationally, they said.

The facility is doing daily wellness checks, and no other residents are showing symptoms at this time, officials said.

“The health and happiness of our valued residents and team members is of utmost importance to us,” a facility spokesperson said in a statement. "Proactive measures were taken prior to the initial diagnosis that exceeded recommended and required measures for the community. Along with continued meal delivery, further steps have been taken since the diagnosis to not only manage the potential spread of the virus as effectively as possible, but also to provide ongoing sources of life enrichment as our residents self-isolate in their apartment homes."

The facility has already implemented a policy prohibiting non-essential visitors.

There are 164 residents who call All Seasons of West Bloomfield home.