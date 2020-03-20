LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on coronavirus response

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Cases have been rising in the state as testing ramps up. Here’s the latest COVID-19 news.

Previous: Here are the 4 coronavirus-related Executive Orders signed by Michigan Gov. Whitmer this week

The press conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. -- watch it live below: