Watch live: Officials provide update after first Oakland County coronavirus death

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said on Friday night that an Oakland County resident had died due to coronavirus, bringing the state total to four.

The man was 50 years old and had underlying health conditions, according to officials. According to the release, there are 202 cases of coronavirus in Oakland County.

“This is a tragic loss and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. "This is also an important reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of personal and community-wide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.”

David Coulter, the Health Division and Oakland County’s Emergency Operations Center officials are expected to hold a press conference do update the county’s COVID-19 cases and response on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Michigan reported more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Friday (March 20) afternoon, pushing the state reported total to 549.

Previously, officials said there had been three deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan. Two people were Detroit residents and another was a resident of Wayne County.

The first confirmed coronavirus-related death was reported Wednesday at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County. Officials said the man was in his 50s and had other underlying medical conditions. He was a Southgate resident, according to Mayor Joseph Kuspa.

The second coronavirus death was confirmed by officials with Henry Ford Health System. Health officials said the woman was 81 years old.

Just minutes after the state’s second coronavirus-related death was confirmed, health officials reported the third death. A woman at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac became the third confirmed death in the state, officials said. She was in her 50s and had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus, according to hospital officials.