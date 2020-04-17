Fitness Friday: Easy workouts to try at home

Just because you’re home and can’t be at the gym, doesn’t mean you can’t get in a good workout from home.

Here are some workouts to try at home and even try to get the whole family involved with.

Wall slide:

For this one, you want to align your back like you typically would when doing a wall sit. Then you want to raise your arms straight above your head and make them go in an up and down, almost as if you’re doing a shoulder press. You’ll want to do this for about 30 seconds.

Cardio:

To get the heart rate up, you’ll want to do some high-knee runs in place for about one minute. Remember to get the knees high as you can. To help, put your arms to get your knees to touch your hands so you know you’re going high enough.

Dips:

After, we work on arms again by doing dips. All you have to do for dips is find a chair, table or ledge and rest your arms on the surface facing away from it. You then want to go down until your arms are at about a 90-degree angle, then push yourself back up. This is a good way to work the triceps and you’ll want to do this for about 10 reps.

After that, start from the top! You’ll want to do about four rounds of it, or even more if you’re up to the challenge!

