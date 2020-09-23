What Halloween activities are safe amid COVID-19 pandemic?

DETROIT – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its guidelines for celebrating Halloween and it lists trick-or-treating as a high risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Are families going to follow the rules and avoid trick-or-treating?

All nope is not lost for children wishing to dress up -- there are still activities that can be done safely.

Many family’s plans have changed after the CDC recommended no trick-or-treating amid the pandemic. The CDC said door-to-door trick-or-treating, crowded indoor costume parties, hay rides, indoor haunted houses and other classic Halloween celebrations are high-risk for exposure.

The CDC said one-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab-and-go while social distancing, open-air costume parades and outdoor costume parties put people at moderate risk. It specifies that people need to wear masks and costume masks don’t count.

Low risk activities include decorating pumpkins at home or activities like a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.

Breanna Williams and her son, Branden, said they’re taking precautions and that trick-or-treating can be done safely.

“Don’t take that away,” Williams said. “Kids need that experience.”

Branden is ready to go with a costume picked out. On Oct. 31, you can call him the Black Panther.

“Wakanda forever,” Branden said.

The CDC guidelines are just that -- guidelines. The Michigan Governor’s office said all public health rules still apply -- including capacity limits, requirements to remain 6 feet of distancing and masks.