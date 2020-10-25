Could the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers lead to a second shutdown for Michigan?

"I think that there are circumstances under which the governor could make the case that there is a new emergency because of an increased spike, " said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan’s Health Department reported Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now 158,026, including more than 7,000 deaths.

Saturday’s update alone – 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

Nessel said Saturday’s numbers are alarming and she’s afraid things will get worse because this time since the Governor’s powers are somewhat limited.

“But what concerns me is what I hear over and over and over from the Republicans that are in power at our state legislature is that they don’t believe in shutting things down,” Nessel said. “They are big proponents of keeping everything open and there’s no reason to shut anything down.”

Local 4′s Doctor Frank McGeorge addressed another shutdown

“What we need to do is look at the numbers and figure out where they are recurring in the state, if there’s a reason specifically, that they could be occurring?" McGeorge asked. “Sometimes the numbers are the result of a correctional facility or a significant number of nursing facilities have become infected. We need to figure out what the more likely source is. If the source of larger numbers can be nailed down, then action can be taken against those specific sectors.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel says working together is vital. “So I think it’s so important that our government work together to do everything they can to keep people safe.”

“No one list these rules, where they say, ‘Well, we’re not going to shut down anything, or we’re not going to prohibit gatherings of any kind,’" Nessel said. "We’re not going to have a mask mandate or things of that nature. When we know that sometimes those things are absolutely critical to ensuring the safety of the public.”

Dr. McGeorge said it’s vital to pinpoint where and what is causing the spread.

“If this large number represents widespread community transmission, that is a very serious problem,” McGeorge said. “We will need to begin to curtail our activity to get but we’re going to look at exactly why that number has increased.”