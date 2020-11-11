View: CDC guidelines for Thanksgiving amid coronavirus pandemic

Thanksgiving will be different this year for American families and friends who want to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and keep each other safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, the CDC says.

But if you’re still going to be gathering with family and friends, it’s best to keep the gathering small.

From the CDC:

Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends are fun but can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household. If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer:

Wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.

Make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread COVID-19 or flu.

Keeping 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Keep hand sanitizer with you and use it when you are unable to wash your hands.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

For more CDC guidelines and tips for Thanksgiving amid the pandemic, go here.