FDA authorizes rapid at-home COVID-19 test

When it comes to COVID testing, we’ve been hearing about growing lines and delayed results.

But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new emergency use authorization for an at-home test.

The new test by California-based Lucira is a nasal swab test that can provide a result within 30 minutes and is for use by anyone ages 14 and older if their healthcare provider thinks they may have COVID-19.

The nasal swab test involves swirling a patient’s self-collected sample swab in a vial, which is then placed in the test unit.

The results will be visible within 30 minutes.

The FDA did not talk about the price of the test but the company’s website indicated that the test is intended to cost less than $50. It will still require a prescription to be purchased.

Lucira Health said the tests were expected to initially roll out in California and Florida in the near future and the kits will be widely available across the country in spring 2021.

