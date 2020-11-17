Detroit ramps up testing concentrating focus on city’s nursing homes

DETROIT – The City of Detroit continued its COVID-19 testing today. It is concentrating much energy on the city’s nursing homes where the most vulnerable live.

Mayor Mike Duggan is deeply concerned about the city’s nursing home population.

He says roughly a third of the city’s nursing home population has COVID and there have been a dozen recent deaths.

So far a couple thousand patients have been tested, but the mayor wants every resident tested by Thursday.

The testing will also include every staff member at each nursing home.

“For the next two weeks the Detroit Health Department and Henry Ford Health System teamed up to go out and test all of the nursing homes in Detroit. So that is the goal. So they will be going to the nursing homes getting tested and then they’ll also be receiving their tests within 24 to 48 hours,” said Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Detroit, Elisa Malile.

The city is also adjusting its free testing program from the Michigan State Fairgrounds to the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center.

Testing is proceeding both inside and outside by appointment. A variety of residents both from the city and outside the county came for testing.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 272,034 as of Tuesday, including 8,128 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 7,458 new cases and 79 additional deaths, including 24 from a Vital Records review.

To contact the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center at 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard on the city’s west side call 313-230-0505.

