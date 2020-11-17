Community spread forcing changes to COVID-19 contact tracing in Michigan

DETROIT – With COVID-19 affecting among long-term care facilities in the spring, the City of Detroit Health Department is gearing up for testing this week.

“We’re going to support nursing homes with onsite COVID-19 testing at all of the nursing homes over the next two weeks,” said Detroit Health Department Director Denise Fair. “Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), we’re going to test both patients and staff.”

Detroit is in better shape when it comes to COVID-19 positive rates than its neighboring counties.

The community spread of the virus has forced health departments across the state to change tactics.

In Ingham County, which is home to both the state capital and Michigan State University, contact tracing all cases is no longer feasible. This means the health department will focus on cases affecting groups like students and those over 65 years old.

“There are far more cases,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County health officer. “If we had 50 or 60 cases in a day, we were kind of overwhelmed... Last week, we had 200 cases in a day.”

Vail recommends parents of MSU students to keep them at home and not on campus to continue their remote learning.

