Be patient: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine might take some time, persistence

DETROIT – The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the supply and that might mean some people who are eligible for the vaccine have to keep waiting to get an appointment.

If you are trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll have to be patient. Getting an appointment to get vaccinated might take some time and persistence.

Dr. Earlexia Norwood is the Service Chief of Family Medicine at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

“This is our No. 1 weapon against this infection,” Norwood said.

Norwood is encouraging all of her patients to get the vaccine when they’re eligible to do so.

“Not only to get it for themselves, but for all of their family members and everyone in their household,” she said.

If you are currently in an eligible group there are two paths to getting the vaccine. The first is through your county health department. You can check their websites for updates on appointments.

The second path to getting a vaccine is through the major health system your doctor is affiliated with. Make sure you have an online patient portal linked to your email address.

It’s important to note that you can’t mix and match the vaccine. If you get a Pfizer vaccine for your first dose, you need to get the Pfizer vaccine for your second dose too. You’ll get a card when you’re vaccinated that tells you when to come back and which shot to get.

