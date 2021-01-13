‘This is the first step to getting our lives back’ -- Detroit begins vaccinating residents

DETROIT – Wednesday was a big day for residents of Detroit -- a day Detroiters have been waiting nearly 10 months for.

400 people will receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the city’s first day of administering treatment at the TCF Center.

More than 1,700 people have died from coronavirus in Detroit, a little less than half of the roughly 3,600 that have died in Wayne County.

27,000 Detroiters have tested positive, but there is hope. Detroit is offering 20,000 COVID-19 appointments through Feb. 5 as the city moves into the next phase.

The first Detroit residents -- seniors over 75 and older; Good Neighbors 65 and up who drove a senior and teachers set up appointments and became the first citizens in Detroit to get the first vaccine shot.

Mayor Mike Duggan knows a lot is riding on this and had police officers and volunteers help direct people to the vaccinations.

“I believe this is the beginning of the end of it,” Duggan said. “I had my second shot yesterday, so in a week I will visit my grandkids for the first time since before Thanksgiving. This is the first step to getting our lives back.”

People should call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment only if they meet the following qualifications:

A Detroit resident 75 and older

Any “good neighbor” 65 and older who drives a 75 year old (or older) Detroit resident to TCF

The following Group B essential workers: K-12 teachers and support staff and child care workers

Because supply of the vaccine is limited, residents are required to get an appointment. More information on how to set up an appointment can be found here.