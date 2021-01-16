Michigan counties canceling appointments amid COVID-19 vaccine shortage

Some county health departments are canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to a supply shortage.

Henry Ford Hospital leaders addressed the vaccine and the magnitude of this project.

“First of all, this is the largest vaccination effort of its kind that has been ever undertaken. Henry Ford alone will deliver more than 1 million individual doses of this two-dose vaccine. Which means making 7 million vaccination appointments over the next several months,” said Bob Riney, president of Healthcare Operations and COO with Henry Ford.

However, the hospital leaders said their upcoming Pfizer vaccine shipment only represents about 37% of what they expected to receive, forcing them to take necessary precautions.

“We have more than 800 appointments scheduled through Saturday and into the next week for our workforce and we currently have enough vaccines on hand to last through next Wednesday,” Riney said. “With a limited vaccine supply at this time, we’re prioritizing vaccinations for existing Henry Ford patients who are ages 65 and older or meet the broader eligibility requirements announced last week by the state of Michigan.”

There’s also a shortage in St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

“We were planning for a larger number of doses this coming week. We had over 3,000 scheduled and we found out this afternoon that we were not getting all of the doses that we were planning for,” said Susan Ringler Cerniglia with the Washtenaw County Health Department. “Unfortunately that means we’re having to cancel at least one of our clinics. We’re cancelling the one we’ve got coming up on Tuesday (Jan. 19).”

Washtenaw County Health Department said the appointments they had to cancel next week will be rescheduled.

Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to show a projection of when other phases can expect to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s currently just an estimation, but the timeline shows the general public under 65 isn’t likely to get their first dose until at least August.

As of Jan. 15, people over the age of 65, frontline essential workers, child care, school staff and congregate care facilities are able to get vaccinated.

The state believes it could take until May or June to get everyone in Phase 1B vaccinated. People between 16-64 with health conditions that put them at high risk for COVID complications and remaining essential workers are expected to be vaccinated between May-September.

To everyone else 16-and-older, it’s estimated they might be vaccinated in September.

