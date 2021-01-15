Michigan releases preliminary COVID vaccination timeline for other phases

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a registered nurse prepares a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination in Ridgeland, Miss., as state medical leaders received inoculations. On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., but some states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

DETROIT – Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to show a projection of when other phases can expect to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan recently moved into the 1B phase, which includes essential workers like teachers and opens up appointments for residents over the age of 65. Some counties have started vaccinating at this level, while some are still waiting to increase vaccine supply.

The preliminary timeline is fluid. It states very clearly, “Dates are estimated and expected to change based on vaccine availability.” And vaccine availability is limited right now -- but it should be improving in the near future. So it would be an educated guess to assume these dates get moved up a bit. But here’s where things stand as of Jan. 15:

Michigan COVID vaccination timeline as of Jan. 15, 2021. (MDHHS)

To sum this up, the timeline, as it stands, says vaccinations for an adult under the age of 65, without underlying health conditions, won’t be available until late summer.

Vaccine supply should increase in the next few weeks after the Trump administration approved a request from several governors, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, to release doses being held back.

President-elect Joe Biden’s relief plan, which he unveiled on Thursday, includes a $20 billion national program that would establish community vaccination centers across the U.S. and send mobile units to remote communities.

As of Jan. 15, about 11 million have received a dose of the vaccine in the U.S., including more than 368,000 in Michigan.

