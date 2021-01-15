Michigan officials release preliminary timeline for COVID vaccinations

DETROIT – Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to show a projection of when other phases can expect to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s currently just an estimation, but the timeline shows the general public under 65 isn’t likely to get their first dose until at least August.

As of Jan. 15, people over the age of 65, frontline essential workers, child care, school staff and congregate care facilities are able to get vaccinated.

The state believes it could take until May or June to get everyone in Phase 1B vaccinated. People between 16-64 with health conditions that put them at high risk for COVID complications and remaining essential workers are expected to be vaccinated between May-September.

To everyone else 16-and-older, it’s estimated they might be vaccinated in September.

There were two issues that slowed the process down.

As the first vaccine shipments sat in freezers, some areas wasted time trying to identify who to give the vaccine to once health care workers were vaccinated. Vaccine distribution has been slow as the elderly population watched younger, healthier people get vaccinate in Michigan and nationally.

Because the supply of the vaccine is limited, residents are required to get an appointment. More information on how to set up an appointment can be found here.