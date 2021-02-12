Where Michigan ranks in COVID-19 vaccinations, two months after first dose

FILE In this Jan. 31, 2021, file photo, pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, in the Bronx borough of New York. States including New York are wrestling with the decision of whether to allow medically vulnerable residents below the age of 65 to receive the coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Michigan has been distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines for nearly two months -- and the pace is picking up.

Since Dec. 14, when Michigan administered its first COVID-19 doses to frontline workers at the University of Michigan, the state has reported more than 1.4 million doses in arms, as of Feb. 11. The state has also reported more than 2 million doses distributed.

The vaccine allotment has been split between Pfizer and Moderna, with a bit more Moderna doses being distributed in the state as of this week.

Residents 50 and older account for the majority of doses administered so far, with the biggest group being between 65 and 74.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccination age data as of Feb. 11, 2021. (MDHHS)

Michigan, like many other states, got off to a slow vaccination start, but data shows a big jump in the last couple of weeks:

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine doses administered trends as of Feb. 11, 2021. (MDHHS)

Where Michigan ranks

Michigan ranks 8th among U.S. states for total shots given, and 10th for distribution, according to data from the New York Times.

Currently, about 10% of the Michigan population has received at least one vaccine dose. Just 4% have received two doses, but of course, this comes weeks after the first dose. Only Alaska, New Mexico and West Virginia are above 12% for the first dose.

Michigan also ranks 11th among U.S. states for doses used, at 74%, as of Feb. 11.

The U.S. is averaging about 1.6 million doses administered per day.

