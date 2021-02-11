Wayne County announces another $4 million in COVID relief grants

DETROIT – Wayne County is disbursing $4 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief grants.

Grants of up to $49,999 have gone to 144 eligible non profits, county Executive Warren Evans’ office announced Wednesday.

This is possible through the “Wayne County Nonprofit COVID-19 Relief Fund” launched in October 2020. The program aims to “ease the acute challenges that nonprofit organizations face, and support their continued viability serving communities through the pandemic and beyond.”

Funding for the program comes from the county’s allotment from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Far too many of our neighbors and families are facing unimaginable hardship and loss, and throughout this crisis, Wayne County nonprofit organizations have stepped up in big ways,” said Evans. “These organizations play an important role in communities but are increasingly stretched thin as they provide essential goods, services, and resources. We need to have their back just as they’ve had ours to ensure they can continue the great work they are doing.”

Evans’ office said Wayne County already has awarded more than $90 million in relief to those affected by the pandemic, including direct aid for service workers, rent-burdened tenants, homeless veterans, and small businesses struggling to maintain payroll and operate safely.

Evans will hold a town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the impact of COVID-19. You can watch it here.

Background on the Wayne County Nonprofit Relief Fund:

Eligibility requirements for awardees include:

Registered 501c3 organizations in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Demonstrated capacity to provide pandemic-related services.

Located in area/zip codes disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located within Wayne County.

Pandemic-related services include those that promote the health, safety, and welfare of the community. Examples include nonprofits that provide:

Food for those out of work

Shelter for the housing insecure

Health screenings

COVID-19 testing

Grief / mental health counseling

Personal protective equipment to community organizations

Utility and rent bill assistance

Pro-bono legal services

Transportation costs

