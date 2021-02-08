Feds give Michigan $8.3 million for COVID vaccine distribution support

DETROIT – The state of Michigan is receiving $8.3 million in federal funding for COVID-19 vaccination distribution efforts.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Monday that $8,375,955 is heading to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) under the federal disaster declaration of March 27, 2020.

“This funding is an advance payment to MDHHS for eligible reimbursable costs for a public information campaign focused on the vaccination efforts across the state,” reads the statement from FEMA. “The campaign will inform the public about COVID-19 vaccination safety, COVID-19 vaccination sites, hours of operation and the registration process to get the vaccine.”

FEMA said it provides funding at a 100 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project.

Whitmer says 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed that more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. By the end of Wednesday, the state had administered exactly 1,076,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor.

“That number is going up as we speak,” Whitmer said. “Every shot in the arm is a step forward toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

Michigan’s goal is still to vaccinate 70% of people ages 16 and up, Whitmer said.

Earlier in the week, Whitmer said she was working with the federal government to “help us get the supply we need to reach our goal and return to the normalcy we all crave.”

