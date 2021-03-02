Report: COVID cases in US nursing homes see dramatic decline as vaccine rolls out

Dr. Won Lee gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Domingas Pina at home in Boston, Feb. 9, 2021. Millions of U.S. residents will need COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave home. Doctors and nurses who specialize in home care are leading this push and starting to get help from state and local governments around the country. Pina hasnt left home in about a year. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

A report released Tuesday shows nursing homes in the U.S. are seeing the lowest number of new COVID cases since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) started tracking back in May 2020.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) said this report suggests the COVID vaccines are working. The AHCA/NCAL represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the nation.

They are citing data from the CMS.

“Recent CMS data shows that nursing homes have seen an 82 percent decline in new COVID cases among residents since the peak during the week of December 20 of last year when there were more than 30,000 new resident cases. In the same period of time, community cases in the general population dropped by 46 percent, showcasing that vaccines are having an impact in protecting the elderly population in nursing homes. The report also shows cases have dropped to the lowest level since CMS started tracking weekly COVID cases in nursing homes last May. Along with the lowest number of new COVID cases, new data also shows COVID related deaths in nursing homes declined by 63 percent since December 20, 2020.” -- AHCA/NCAL

“We still have a long road ahead, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly every day for a year to protect our residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “This new data showcases just how important it is for nursing homes residents and staff, as well as the general public, to get the vaccine because it is clearly working.”

You can view the report slides here.