Detroit opens vaccinations to residents 50 and older

DETROIT – Starting Monday, any Michigan residents age 50 and up with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities will be eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city of Detroit isn’t going to wait until Monday. Mayor Mike Duggan announced Thursday that Detroiters with chronic conditions who are at least 50 years old can get appointments to get vaccinated.

Residents have to show proof of their illness -- like a doctor’s note -- but the city feels it’s capable of taking on a new group of people after the Detroit Health Department administered its 100,000th vaccine Thursday.

While it’s certainly another positive sign, the city also wants people to still be careful.

