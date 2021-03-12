Coronavirus pandemic: How it has impacted the world

While March 10, 2021, marked one year Michigan reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, there were other anniversaries beforehand that led up to the cases in the state.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge reflects on when the virus was first detected, eventually making its way to the United States.

Watch Dr. Frank McGeorge’s report in the video above.

More: Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge looks back on COVID pandemic on anniversary of first cases

More: Watch full special here: ‘Coronavirus Crisis: One Year Later’