Vaccination efforts continue as number of COVID cases in Michigan rise

DETROIT – Michigan officials reported 3,164 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The update is the highest single-day case total since Jan. 8. There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday. The first day without a death reported since Aug. 7, 2020.

Michigan officials made it clear that Michigan’s numbers are now trending in the wrong direction.

Data reviewed by the MDHHS reflects the race between rising cases and the push to get vaccines administered.

