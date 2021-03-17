51ºF

Vaccination efforts continue as number of COVID cases in Michigan rise

Wednesday was first day without death reported since August

Frank McGeorge, MD
, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Michigan officials reported 3,164 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The update is the highest single-day case total since Jan. 8. There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday. The first day without a death reported since Aug. 7, 2020.

Michigan officials made it clear that Michigan’s numbers are now trending in the wrong direction.

Data reviewed by the MDHHS reflects the race between rising cases and the push to get vaccines administered.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 615,792; Death toll now at 15,810

